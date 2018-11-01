McAllen Foodies Can Now Find Fresh, Hand-Crafted Asian Food with First Pei Wei Restaurant

Leading fresh, Asian fast-casual restaurant celebrates grand opening with prizes and FREE Thai Donuts Nov. 2-4

McAllen, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pei Wei’s first McAllen restaurant opened its doors in Palms Crossing last month and is celebrating with a grand opening party on Friday, Nov. 2.

The new restaurant, located at 3400 W. Expressway 83, Ste. 190, will kick off its celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the McAllen Chamber of Commerce at 10:45 a.m. There will also be a spin wheel onsite that guests can use to win free prizes between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Prizes include Pei Wei swag and apparel, free menu items and gift cards.

The celebration will continue with FREE Thai Donuts*! From open to close, Nov. 2 through Nov. 4, guests who purchase a qualifying entrée will receive a free order of Thai Donuts. Be prepared to get lost in the indulgent taste of these six warm, scratch-made donuts, freshly fried to order and tossed with Saigon cinnamon and cane sugar. Served with sweetened condensed milk dipping sauce, it’s an Asian-inspired treat that you’ll soon be craving.

“The McAllen restaurant marks the debut of Pei Wei’s first new-build prototype, featuring an entirely new look that has been a huge hit with guests during our first month of business,” said CEO J. Hedrick. “The new prototype has enabled us to provide our guests with an improved experience. In addition to fresh new menu offerings and an updated restaurant design, we have made the take-out process easier and more convenient for our guests. We look forward to celebrating this exciting debut with the community on Friday.”

The 2,047-square-foot restaurant’s front of house has digital menu boards, 100% reclaimed wood wall finishes, decorative steel accents, a larger-than-life mural of real Pei Wei wok chefs and the integration of the brand’s new tiger logo. LED lighting accentuates different seating areas throughout the dining room, which hosts multi-colored booths.

Convenience is a substantial area of focus in Pei Wei’s new prototype. For take-out orders, guests can check the status of their order on a display screen that updates in real time and pick up their order from a new self-serve pick-up station.

A special “Grab-N-Go” refrigerated cooler was installed for a wider selection of bottled beverages. Additional drinks include: Blue Sky craft fountain soda (made with 100% cane sugar), local kombucha and an updated beer, wine and sake lineup.

McAllen’s new Pei Wei restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

To order online, visit peiwei.com. Download the Pei Wei mobile app to place orders faster, browse the menu, and earn My Wei Rewards points that can be used toward free dishes.

*Offer valid 11/2/2018-11/4/2018, all day, at the following location only: Pei Wei McAllen 3400 West Expressway 83 McAllen, Texas 78501. Offer valid for multiple uses. Offer valid for one (1) free order of Thai Donuts with the purchase of a regular entrée. Valid entrées include: Regular rice bowls (excluding Wei Better Orange Chicken and Wei Veggie Orange Chicken), noodle bowls and salad bowls. Small Plates, Shareables, Sushi, Small Rice Bowls and Kid’s Wei meals are not valid entrées. Offer must be presented and relinquished upon redemption. Offer not valid for Party Menu orders. Offer has no cash value and is not valid with third-party takeout services. Offer may not be combined with any other discount or offer. Offer void if altered, duplicated, reproduced, sold, purchased, brokered or bartered. Void where prohibited.

Welcome to Asian done a better way. Welcome to Pei Wei Asian Kitchen.

About Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

Founded in 2000, Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, is the leading fresh Asian, fast-casual restaurant brand. Pei Wei – recently ranked “The 9th Most Popular Restaurant Chain in America” by national research firm Datassential – is transforming the industry through its Clean Label initiative, dubbed The Wei Forward, which emphasizes culinary innovation, wholesome, fresh foods and menu transparency. Pei Wei’s bold, Asian flavors couple sit-down quality with take-out convenience. Menu offerings include wok classics featuring rice, noodle and salad bowls along with lighter options such as lettuce wraps and sushi. Dishes are easily customized for a variety of palates and diets, including gluten-friendly and vegetarian. Pei Wei owns and operates restaurants in 21 states. For more information, visit peiwei.com, or follow Pei Wei on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and Tiger on Twitter.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com