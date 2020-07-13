E. Jason Wambsgans
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

MCA sets re-opening for July 24 with new hours and entrance — and no admission charge

July 13, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
E. Jason Wambsgans

The contemporary art museum will be free through the end of August.