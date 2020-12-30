Mayor Lori Lightfoot was told by staff in November 2019 that Anjanette Young raid was ‘pretty bad’

A top aide to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot alerted her to the botched raid on Anjanette Young’s home, in which Chicago police handcuffed the social worker naked, more than one year earlier than she initially acknowledged, newly released emails show. In an email sent on Nov. 11, 2019, former deputy mayor for public safety Susan Lee forwarded a summary of WBBM-Ch. 2′s reporting on the case to Lightfoot and said, “please see below for a pretty bad wrongful raid coming out tomorrow.”