Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she’ll allow Chicago restaurants to serve more people starting Thursday

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday she will allow Chicago bars and restaurants to expand the number of people they serve indoors. But the city will continue to keep tighter restrictions on restaurants than the looser rules allowed elsewhere by the state. Lightfoot’s plan, which will go into effect on Thursday, will allow bars and restaurants to expand to 25% capacity or 50 people per room or floor. Currently, it’s a maximum of 25 people.