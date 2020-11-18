Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s proposed Chicago property tax hike plan clears City Council hurdle

November 18, 2020 | 1:59pmFrom www.chicagotribune.com
Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s proposed $94 million property tax increase cleared a key City Council hurdle Wednesday, setting up a vote in the full council next week. Members of the City Council Finance Committee pushed back against Lightfoot’s tax hike plan to balance the 2021 budget, calling on her finance team to find other ways to close a projected $1.2 billion deficit. But it passed the committee by a 21-12 vote.