Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s ‘pandemic budget’ for 2021 cleared the Chicago City Council. Here are 5 things to know.

November 24, 2020 | 5:53pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Chicago aldermen on Tuesday narrowly approved Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $12.8 billion “pandemic budget” for 2021, a package that will fund city government through the next fiscal year while closing a projected $1.2 billion budget deficit fueled by coronavirus pandemic-driven revenue losses to municipal coffers. Among other things, the package includes a $94 million property tax hike, as well as increases in fees and fines. Here are five things to know.