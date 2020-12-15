Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration tried to block TV station from airing body camera footage of police raid on wrong home

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s law department attempted in court this week to block local news station WBBM-Ch. 2 from airing body camera footage of Chicago Police officers raiding an innocent woman’s home and handcuffing her while she was naked. The city also filed a request to have the woman, Anjanette Young, sanctioned for allegedly violating a confidentiality order.Lightfoot officials made the rare request to prevent a television station from airing a news report in an emergency court filing Monday evening, which a federal judge rejected. The courts long have ruled against efforts to prevent news companies from publishing reports, saying it’s an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment.