Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration tried to block TV station from airing body camera footage of police raid on wrong home

December 15, 2020 | 6:33pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s law department attempted in court this week to block local news station WBBM-Ch. 2 from airing body camera footage of Chicago Police officers raiding an innocent woman’s home and handcuffing her while she was naked. The city also filed a request to have the woman, Anjanette Young, sanctioned for allegedly violating a confidentiality order.Lightfoot officials made the rare request to prevent a television station from airing a news report in an emergency court filing Monday evening, which a federal judge rejected. The courts long have ruled against efforts to prevent news companies from publishing reports, saying it’s an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment.