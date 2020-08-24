Mayor Lori Lightfoot to release Chicago’s city budget forecast next week

August 24, 2020 | 6:06pmFrom www.chicagotribune.com
Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will unveil her 2021 budget forecast next week, kicking off what could be a painful budget cycle for the city’s taxpayers. Earlier this summer, Lightfoot administration officials said next year’s budget could include a $1 billion shortfall. They also said the coronavirus pandemic put a $700 million hole in 2020′s spending plan, raising questions about how the city would plug its deficit.