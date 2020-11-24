Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
Mayor Lori Lightfoot lays out plan for Chicago to provide Joliet with Lake Michigan water

November 24, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
John Byrne
Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday laid out her plan to try to convince Joliet officials to let Chicago provide the city’s water. As Joliet looks to sign a contract to start getting its water from Lake Michigan, both Chicago and Hammond, Ind., want the potentially lucrative deal to deliver it. Lightfoot introduced a preliminary contract to the City Council on Tuesday, that would give the city Water Department the authority to do so.