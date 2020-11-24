Mayor Lori Lightfoot lays out plan for Chicago to provide Joliet with Lake Michigan water

November 24, 2020From www.chicagotribune.com
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday laid out her plan to try to convince Joliet officials to let Chicago provide the city’s water. As Joliet looks to sign a contract to start getting its water from Lake Michigan, both Chicago and Hammond, Ind., want the potentially lucrative deal to deliver it. Lightfoot introduced a preliminary contract to the City Council on Tuesday, that would give the city Water Department the authority to do so.