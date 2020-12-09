Mayor Lori Lightfoot ‘deeply disappointed’ in Wrigleyville Ald. Tom Tunney after his Ann Sather restaurant breaks pandemic indoor dining rules

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she’s “deeply disappointed” in Wrigleyville Ald. Tom Tunney after the longtime alderman acknowledged letting people eat inside his Ann Sather restaurant despite city and state rules designed to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Tunney, whose restaurant is facing up to $10,500 in possible fines from the city, “knows that he did wrong” and “will absolutely be held accountable,” Lightfoot said on Wednesday.