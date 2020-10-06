Mayor Lori Lightfoot considering up to $200 million in Chicago city worker cuts to balance budget: sources

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is considering possible cuts of up to $200 million in Chicago’s city government workforce to help fill an estimated $1.2 billion budget deficit for 2021, sources told the Tribune. The $200 million total could include a mix furloughs and layoffs, though sources said the figure is tentative and could change ahead of Lightfoot’s scheduled Oct. 21 city budget address. Lightfoot has not yet finalized her city budget plans but sources said some Chicago labor unions are preparing alternative cuts to present her administration.