Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune
Mayor Lori Lightfoot: Chicago Public Schools and the teachers union reach a tentative reopening deal ‘at long last’

February 7, 2021 | 8:25pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Hannah Leone, Gregory Pratt, Katherine Rosenberg-Douglas
The deal is still contingent on broader approval of the terms by the teachers union.