May 31 tragedy helped prepare Virginia Beach planning department for COVID-19

May 10, 2020From www.dailypress.com
Kristen Zeis / The Virginian-Pilot
The May 31st tragedy in Virginia Beach actually prepared the planning department for the current change in operations during COVID-19. The department had to open up the ability for people to apply for building and trade permits online when Building 2 was shutdown last May. "It’s hard to look at that date as helping us prepare for something in the future, but the processes we created from that helped prepare staff for our remote working environment," said Bobby Tajan, director.