Maximize Your Restaurant’s Outdoor Seating with a Retractable Roof & Satisfy Covid-19 Guidelines

( RestaurantNews.com ) Is social distancing reducing your restaurant’s seating capacity? Well, Roll-A-Cover has the perfect solution for that. Maximize your restaurant’s outdoor seating with a Roll-A-Cover retractable roof .

Covid-19 restaurant reopening guidelines in Chicago include outdoor spaces and rooms with retractable roofs. Therefore, rooms with retractable roofs and indoor spaces where 50% or more of a wall can be removed via the opening of windows, doors, or panels can be used during this restricted time. At the same time, recover unproductive areas of your restaurant and offset the loss of revenue because of social distancing.

If your outdoor patio doesn’t have a retractable roof, then you cannot use it when the weather is inclement. Therefore, you aren’t maximizing your profits. Expand your restaurant and guarantee additional seating all year long! Even when the roof is closed, you can still occupy the space with additional seating. Contact Roll-A-Cover today to enhance your outdoor space by emailing us at sales@rollacover.com or by phone at (203) 393-7292. #rollacover

Roll-A-Cover, International is America's largest manufacturer of trackless retractable enclosure products. When the weather becomes inclement you will quickly and easily be able to close your retractable enclosure and still be able to utilize your outdoor area. This allows your customers to be outdoors or indoors rather than having a permanent structure year-round.

