Max Restaurant Group Hosts Annual Champagne Gala

Max Restaurant Group hosts its fifth annual Champagne Gala Dec. 1 at the CityPlace Atrium in Hartford.
The event features tastings of fine champagnes, paired with passed hors d'oeuvres. Tickets are $49, plus tax, gratuity and Eventbrite fee. The event runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
At 7 p.m., Max Downtown hosts guests for a tête de cuvée dinner, pairing more luxury champagne with cuisine by executive chef Chris Sheehan. Courses include charcoal-roasted Nantucket bay scallops, sunchoke caramelles and dry aged beef Rossini with foie gras and Perigord truffle sauce.
Tickets for the reception and dinner are $195, plus tax, gratuity and Eventbrite fee. Reservations are required. The event benefits the Max Cares Foundation. Information: maxrestaurantgroup.com.
When your family owns an Italian pasta factory, you'll probably be interested in food
This is a carb-filled holiday and you should be careful about what you consume
From actors to CEOs, find out what the some of the most successful people in the world have for breakfast
One man in Maine pulled a bunch of birds out of the trash and is giving them away
There are a lot of misconceptions about what you can do when your flight is delayed