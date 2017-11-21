  1. Home
Max Restaurant Group Hosts Annual Champagne Gala

From www.courant.com by Leeanne Griffin
Max Restaurant Group hosts its fifth annual Champagne Gala Dec. 1 at the CityPlace Atrium in Hartford.

The event features tastings of fine champagnes, paired with passed hors d'oeuvres. Tickets are $49, plus tax, gratuity and Eventbrite fee. The event runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Max Downtown hosts guests for a tête de cuvée dinner, pairing more luxury champagne with cuisine by executive chef Chris Sheehan. Courses include charcoal-roasted Nantucket bay scallops, sunchoke caramelles and dry aged beef Rossini with foie gras and Perigord truffle sauce.

Tickets for the reception and dinner are $195, plus tax, gratuity and Eventbrite fee. Reservations are required. The event benefits the Max Cares Foundation. Information: maxrestaurantgroup.com.

