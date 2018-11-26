Max Downtown hosts annual champagne gala

Max Restaurant Group hosts its annual 6th Champagne Gala Nov. 30 at The Atrium @ CityPlace in Hartford.

The event features tastings of more than 30 fine champagnes, with raw bar and hors d'oeuvres. Tickets are $61, all inclusive. The event runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Max Downtown hosts guests for its annual Tête de Cuvée dinner, pairing more luxury champagne with cuisine by executive chef Chris Sheehan. Dinner seating is limited to 24 guests.

Tickets for the dinner, which include entrance to the gala at 5:30 p.m., are $195, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. The event benefits the Max Cares Foundation.

Information: maxrestaurantgroup.com.

