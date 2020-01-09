Mauricio’s Grill & Cantina Adds Online Ordering Through Waitbusters’ Digital Diner

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that Mauricio’s Grill and Cantina, Bakersfield, CA, began utilizing their Digital Diner software for its online ordering functionality this month.

Mauricio’s Grill and Cantina, which has been serving authentic Mexican cuisine to Bakersfield, California customers since 1996, wanted to offer a robust online ordering solution. At the forefront of their requests was the ability to have a custom menu that matched the theme and feel of their restaurant. The solutions they had previously researched were very basic and didn’t represent their brand. Waitbusters Digital Diner not only offered them custom menus that flowed perfectly with their website, but their solution further gave them the flexibility to change out menus and make immediate changes to items on the menu in minutes.

Shane Gau, CPO of Waitbusters Dining, explained why having flexibility and customization is so important. “With Waitbusters we reflect your brand, not the brand of another third party online ordering provider. It’s also crucial to be able to change menu items and add or subtract details from the menu in minutes – it gives the control back to the restaurant over how they are seen by customers and how they can continue to meet customers needs.”

About Mauricio’s Grill & Cantina

Mauricio’s Grill & Cantina has been serving authentic Mexican cuisine to the Bakersfield, CA area since 1996. The atmosphere is casual and family friendly – even offering kids eat free Wednesdays and happy hours. Order online with Mauricio’s Grill & Cantina at www.mauriciosgrill.com .

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers.

Waitbusters Digital Diner provides:

Online Ordering & Commission Free Delivery

Wait Line and Reservation Widgets

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Delivery Driver Logistics

Your Own Custom Restaurant Chatbot

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator

E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo or check out www.waitbustersdining.com .

