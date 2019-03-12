Math nerds and pie lovers rejoice: 10 pies for Pi Day

Attention foodies and math nerds: Pi(e) Day draws nigh. Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 because 3.14 is the truncated version of Pi's endless numerical expression (3.14159265359 ). Pi is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, an irrational number that can be elongated to millions of digits. Thankfully, one does not have to be a geometry whiz to enjoy this excuse for eating round, baked things.

Pi is a mathematical constant, but pies come in infinite delicious varieties. There are sweet pies and savory pies, pies for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert. Here are 10 places to find good pies in South Florida - five bakeries and five restaurants.

Bakeries

Bob Roth's New River Groves, Davie - Terry Roth died in 2002, but her pies, first sold in the early 1970s, live on at this Broward landmark, which also features fresh fruit and juices. The popular Key lime and cream pies (including banana, chocolate and coconut) are sold year-round, as are fruit pies such as apple, blueberry and strawberry-rhubarb. 5660 Griffin Road, Davie, 954-581-8630.

Fireman Derek's, Miami - Firefighter turned baker Derek Kaplan started with a food truck and now has two brick-and-mortars, a small Wynwood shop that seems perpetually mobbed and a new location in Coconut Grove. The shops offer a full assortment of fruit, sweet and savory pies. The Key lime pie is excellent, and I also like the grasshopper pie (chocolate mint with thin mint cookies and Oreo crust) and chocolate pecan. 2818 N. Miami Ave. (Wynwood), 786-703-3623 and 3435 Main Highway (Coconut Grove), 786-502-2396.

Good Pie Company, Davie - What began as a therapeutic hobby a decade ago for Frank and Marti Reich has turned into a full-time labor of love. Their small store opened five years ago and bakes seasonal sweet and savory pies. Blueberry crumble and apple pies always hit the spot. 5665 S. University Drive, Davie, 954-434-3636.

Pink Pie, Hollywood and Miami - For those who want their pies with less guilt, try the miniature pies at Pink Pie. Husband-and-wife duo Michael McGowan and Paloma Machado-McGowan are classically trained chefs who worked at New York restaurants before moving to South Florida, where they opened a booth at the weekend-only Yellow Green Farmers Market in 2016. Success has led to a brick-and-mortar in Wynwood, which opened last year. Flavors vary weekly and pies can be purchased individually ($3.50 each) or in packages (4 for $11.50, 6 for $17). 1940 N. 30th Road, Unit 112, Hollywood (Yellow Green Farmers Market), and 170 NW 26th St., Miami, 954-744-0214.

The Upper Crust, Lake Worth - Since 1978, the Quintero family has cranked out an assortment of fresh-baked pies, including fruits, creams and meringues. 2015 N. Dixie Highway, Lake Worth, 561-586-5456.

Restaurants

Beach House Pompano, Pompano Beach - It may be heresy to say, but the Key lime pie at Beach House Pompano rivals the one found at Joe's Stone Crab in Miami Beach, long considered the gold standard at South Florida restaurants. The Beach House filling has the same dense, creamy and cheesecake-like texture as Joe's, but Beach House's crust, made from graham crackers and pecans, is better. The pie is hefty, crunchy and marvelous. 270 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach, 954-607-6530.

Blue Anchor Pub, Delray Beach - Traditional British savory pies, including shepherd's, steak and kidney, and chicken pot pies, along with nontraditional seafood pie, are offered at this pub. The exterior was imported from a shuttered London pub, shipped across the Atlantic in 1996. 804 E. Atlantic Ave. Delray Beach, 561-272-7272.

The Field, Dania Beach - Get a jump on St. Patrick's Day at this longstanding Irish pub, where shepherd's pie and country chicken pie are among the menu favorites. 3281 Griffin Road, Dania Beach, 954-964-5979.

Henry's Sandwich Station, Fort Lauderdale - Come for the sandwiches but stay for the pies at this Flagler Village hot spot near the Brightline train tracks, from the same owners as TacoCraft and Rok:Brgr. The fresh-baked daily pie assortment puts a sweet touch on any meal. The banana cream pie is good, but I find the chocolate peanut butter sinful and irresistible. 545 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-616-5538.

Oceano Kitchen, Lantana - There are dual pie possibilities at this slice of food paradise, run by the talented husband-and-wife team of Jeremy and Cindy Bearman. The menu, which changes daily, usually features specialty pizzas from the wood-burning oven and a dessert pie from Cindy, an acclaimed pastry chef who once worked for Jean-Georges Vongerichten in New York. Last weekend, the featured pie was passionfruit cream with tropical fruit and strawberry sorbet. Yes, please. 201 E. Ocean Ave., Lantana, 561-562-5055.









