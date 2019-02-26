Master Trainer to train AllerTrain at the International Restaurant Show of New York in March

Fort Collins, CO (RestaurantNews.com) This day and age, food allergy training is crucial for those working in the food service industry. Awareness of food allergens, celiac disease and food sensitivities/ intolerances has increased significantly in recent years and the pressure is on to safely serve diners. AllerTrain by MenuTrinfo is an industry leading food allergy and gluten free training that is the only training today offering live, in-person training. It is ANSI accredited, meets state specific training mandates across the country, and has a variety of course offerings that are geared towards multiple levels of professionals.

For the last seven years, the AllerTrain team has attended the International Restaurant Show in New York City in March and have taught AllerTrain at four of these shows. This trade show is open to all restaurant and food service professionals. Offering AllerTrain live at the show allows people to take advantage of becoming certified in an ANSI accredited allergen course, with a live trainer, in just a few hours. Live training is the preferred method to teach for students in order to retain information and it offers a unique approach to training on such a crucial subject.

Ally Biernat, the manager for Kitchens with Confidence by MenuTrinfo, will teach this years’ AllerTrain session at the International Restaurant Show of NY. Ally has been with MenuTrinfo since 2017 and is a certified master trainer for AllerTrain. In her current position, she conducts audits for allergy and gluten free certifications, and works with clients to develop allergy free best practices. Ally has been a strong leader in the development of MenuTrinfo’s ANSI accredited food handler safety course that recently launched in the country and is passionate about helping guide industry professionals to better understand food allergens.

AllerTrain offers a suite of courses that are versatile that make training applicable and accessible to every person working in the food service industry. The most popular courses are AllerTrain Lite, a 45-minute course perfect for those just entering the food service industry, AllerTrain, a 2-hour manager level course covering more in-depth information on emergency procedures and legislation, and AllerTrain U, a 2-hour manager level course geared towards food service professionals in a University or College setting. Whether you’re looking to train your wait staff or management team, there is a class that fits.

To register for the class on Monday, March 4th at 9am at the show and get certified, head to https://www.internationalrestaurantny.com/allertrain-training-workshop.

About AllerTrain by MenuTrinfo®

AllerTrain offers the only ANSI accredited food allergy and gluten-free training courses for the foodservice industry and provides nutritional counseling and policy development. The courses have been approved to provide allergen training the states of Michigan, Illinois and Montgomery County, MD. AllerTrain teaches foodservice professionals about the top foods causing food allergies, proper protocol for preparing food to avoid cross-contact and how to better serve diners with special dietary needs. Visit www.allertrain.com for more information.

