  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Massive Lake County pot bust worth $2.3 million; setup stole electricity worth ‘millions’

May 20, 2020 | 1:34pm
From www.orlandosentinel.com
By
Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

One of the largest marijuana busts ever in Lake County worth $2.3 million on street, deputies say.