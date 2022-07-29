Massis Kabob Debuts First Standalone Restaurant Set to Open August 2022





Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Massis Kabob , a family-run micro-chain known for authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, is thrilled to announce the opening of its first standalone restaurant in Glendale, California, set to unveil in August 2022. With over 45 years of grilling perfection and six mall-based locations in the Los Angeles area, this flagship location will honor the realization of late founder Hacop “Jack” Baghdassarian’s dream to build a destination for the family to establish itself even further in the community and bring Armenian and Persian-influenced cuisine to the forefront of California culture.

“The Glendale community has been welcoming and supportive of our family for nearly five decades, so it’s only fitting that we debut our first standalone restaurant in the city that helped make Massis Kabob what it is today,” said Gevik Baghdassarian, who along with his brother Peter, took over the business after their father’s passing in 2017.

“We’ve made it through some of the restaurant industry’s most challenging times, and the unwavering support of our guests and community means the world to us,” said co-owner Peter. “We want to give back with a new restaurant to enjoy Massis Kabob’s fresh, traditional cuisine.”

Massis Kabob has its roots in Glendale as the first location was opened at the Glendale Galleria in 1976. The soon-to-open location, at the corner of Colorado Boulevard and Glendale Avenue, is over 3,500 square feet and will boast 150 seats in the indoor dining area and outdoor patio. The kitchen, the largest of all locations, will feature over 20 feet of open-fire barbecue grilling, allowing the business to feed its many in-store guests while having enough capacity to fulfill the burgeoning pickup and delivery business.

Massis Kabob’s signature menu features customized favorites such as the Jumbo Pita Wraps, a convenient lunch option offering a choice of falafel, gyros, and juicy kabobs. The Jumbo Kabob Plates feature a variety of high-quality proteins and are served with traditional Persian basmati rice or fries, Shirazi salad and pita bread. Round out any meal with authentic Mid-Eastern sides including taboule, hummus, and baba ghanoush. Massis Kabob’s popular Family Meal Packs will also be available for takeout or delivery and include chicken or beef kabob skewers, rice, pita bread, Shirazi salad, hummus, and taboule.

Join the Kabobery® Klub by ordering takeout and delivery through Massis Kabob’s convenient new mobile app available in the Apple Store and Google Play . Download the app to receive one complimentary side of choice with your first order, and start earning points and rewards while you eat. For more information about Massis Kabob and to stay updated on the new Glendale location opening, visit MassisKabob.com and follow @MassisKabob .

About Massis Kabob

Founded by Hacop “Jack” Baghdassarian in 1976, Massis Kabob has a devoted following with six in-mall locations in the Los Angeles area. Massis Kabob prides itself on serving delicious Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern cuisine with expert preparation and value for the dollar using only the freshest and finest ingredients the world has to offer. Dubbed “The Original Kabobery ®, Massis Kabob is celebrating 45 years of grilling perfection in 2021.

Website: www.massiskabob.com

Hours & Locations:

Glendale Galleria | Glendale, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Westfield Century City Mall | Los Angeles, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Westfield Santa Anita Shopping Mall | Arcadia, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Westfield Fashion Square | Sherman Oaks, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Westfield Culver City | Culver City, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Westfield Topanga Mall | Canoga Park / Topanga, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

***New Location 301 S. Glendale, Ave., CA 91205 (summer 2022)

Social: @massiskabob

