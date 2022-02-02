Massis Kabob Celebrates 45th Anniversary

Opening First Standalone Restaurant Early 2022

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Massis Kabob , a family-run micro-chain known for authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, is pleased to announce the opening of its first standalone restaurant in Glendale, California in early 2022. Celebrating 45 years of grilling perfection with six mall-based locations in the Los Angeles area, the milestone marks the realization of late founder Hacop “Jack” Baghdassarian’s dream to build a destination for the family to establish itself even further in the community and bring Armenian and Persian-influenced cuisine to the forefront of California culture.

“We’re honored to expand upon our father’s vision with our first standalone location. With Glendale’s long-standing Armenian community, we couldn’t think of a better place to open our flagship restaurant,” says Gevik Baghdassarian, who along with his brother Peter, took over the business after their father’s passing in 2017. Massis Kabob has its roots in Glendale as the first location was opened at the Glendale Galleria in 1976. “The Galleria location is what started it all, and we are honored to have two locations in this great city,” said co-owner Peter. “We look forward to sharing our culture through food and giving our guests a new place to enjoy Massis Kabob’s traditional cuisine in a beautiful, modern format.”

The new location, at the corner of Colorado Boulevard and Glendale Avenue, is over 3,500 square feet and will boast 150 seats in the indoor dining area and outdoor patio. The kitchen, the largest of all locations, will feature over 20 feet of open fire barbecue grilling, allowing the business to feed its many loyal in-store customers while having enough capacity to fulfill the ever growing curbside and delivery business.

Massis Kabob’s signature menu features made-to-order favorites such as the Jumbo Pita Wraps, a convenient lunch option offering a choice of falafel, gyros, and juicy kabob wraps. The Jumbo Kabob Plates feature a variety of high-quality proteins and are served with traditional Persian basmati rice or fries, Shirazi salad and pita bread. No meal is complete without authentic Mid-Eastern sides including taboule, hummus, and baba ghanoush. Massis Kabob’s popular Family Meal Packs will also be available for takeout or delivery and include chicken or beef kabob skewers, rice, pita bread, Shirazi salad, hummus, and taboule.

Join the Kabobery Klub by ordering takeout and delivery through Massis Kabob’s convenient new mobile app available in the Apple Store and Google Play . Download the app to receive one complimentary side of choice with your first order, and start earning points and rewards while you eat. For more information about Massis Kabob and to stay updated on the new Glendale location opening, visit MassisKabob.com and follow @MassisKabob .

About Massis Kabob

Founded by Hacop “Jack” Baghdassarian in 1976, Massis Kabob has a devoted following with six in-mall locations in the Los Angeles area. Massis Kabob prides itself on serving delicious Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern cuisine with expert preparation and value for the dollar using only the freshest and finest ingredients the world has to offer. Dubbed “The Original Kabobery ®, Massis Kabob is celebrating 45 years of grilling perfection in 2021.

Website: www.massiskabob.com

Hours & Locations:

Glendale Galleria | Glendale, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Westfield Century City Mall | Los Angeles, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Westfield Santa Anita Shopping Mall | Arcadia, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Westfield Fashion Square | Sherman Oaks, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Westfield Culver City | Culver City, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Westfield Topanga Mall | Canoga Park / Topanga, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

***New Location 301 S. Glendale, Ave., CA 91205 (Spring 2022)

Social: @massiskabob

Media Contact:

Christina Komoto

The ACE Agency

949-813-3628

christina@theaceagency.com

The post Massis Kabob Celebrates 45th Anniversary first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.