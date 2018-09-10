Massachusetts' Trillium Brewing To Open Farmhouse Brewery In Connecticut

Popular Massachusetts-based Trillium Brewing, with locations in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood and Canton, has announced plans to cross state lines and open a Connecticut brewery in North Stonington.

“This summer we bought a beautiful farm in North Stonington, CT, less than two hours drive from our homes in Boston and Canton,” founders JC and Esther Tetreault wrote in a recent posting on Trillium’s website.

The Breweries Of Connecticut »

The exact location has not yet been disclosed, but, the Tetreaults noted, “we always dreamt of building our future and a New England farmhouse brewery not far from the venue where we were married in a pastoral region of CT.” The Tetreaults tied the knot at Stonington’s Saltwater Farm Vineyard.

“Trillium Farm & Brewery will mirror the same values, with an immense capacity to expand our community impact. Our intention is to brew estate-grown beers, establish an agriculture program to feed our restaurant and breweries, and create a destination for you to share experiences with us, family, and friends,” they wrote. “Trillium is our way of life, we have a spirit and a culture that flows beyond the glass. Our last few years have been spent building a team and creating events to share with you, and we look forward to continuing that mission for years to come.”

Trillium’s restaurant is scheduled to open at its Fort Point location later this year.

Trillium representatives did not immediately return The Courant’s request for comment. The brewery locations are closed Monday as the staff visits the Connecticut farm for the first time, according to a company Instagram posting.