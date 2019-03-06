Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls coming to Harborplace

Can lobster and Maryland blue crabs edibly co-exist in Charm City?

The folks behind Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls clearly think so; on March 13, they’ll be opening a second Baltimore location, at Harborplace.

A grand opening is set for 11 a.m. at the Pratt Street Pavilion. Attendees can register to win free lobster for a year. Coupons redeemable on a return visit to the restaurant will also be handed out.

The Annapolis-based company was started in 2014 by Dan and Carolyn Beck, and is named for their son. In addition to Annapolis, additional locations have been opened since at Baltimore’s Belvedere Square and in Prince George’s County at National Harbor. Outside Maryland, Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls have been opened in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Reston, Va., and Charleston, N.C. Additional franchise locations are planned for Miami, Fl., and Raleigh, N.C., according to a release issued by the restaurant.

