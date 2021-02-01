Rick Kintzel / Morning Call file photo
Maskless travelers will be barred from LANTA, Allentown airport under new CDC order

February 1, 2021 | 5:04pm
The Associated Press, Tom Shortell
A new federal rule will require LANTA and Lehigh Valley International Airport to