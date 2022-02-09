Mask Mandates Diminishing Means More New Restaurants Open. Let Flhip.com Help You Get Into Those Openings Before Your Competitors.

( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website. Let Flhip.com help you get in the door first of new restaurants opening in the future. Drop us a note or give us a call to see the leads in your area.

Hillsboro, OR – Top Burmese Ambassador

Co-owners Kalvin and Poe Myint, who grew up in Myanmar (formerly Burma), shared news about their business’s soon-to-be fourth location this week via email. Dubbed “Top Burmese Ambassador,” the restaurant will serve the mini-chain’s signature curries, wings and golden samosas. However, you can also expect to see dishes exclusive to Hillsboro, including Burmese-style fondue and a yet-to-be-announced lineup of grilled food. There will also be a Yangon-themed tropical bar with both cocktails and mocktails.

Indianapolis, IN – Botanical Bar

Botanical Bar: Victoria Beaty is a busy woman bringing the most authentic food and events to the city. Aside from leading the charge of Growing Places Indy, the Indy Night Market, and the Indianapolis Winter Farmers Market, now she is opening a plant bar and boutique. Botanical Bar is slated to be the second-latest opening at the corner of 16th and Penn. At last check, Botanical Bar has a projected opening date of late February.

Hillsdale, NY – Little Cat Lodge

Rumors have been floating around Hillsdale – and beyond – that the hotly anticipated Little Cat Lodge, formerly Swiss Hutte Inn and Restaurant, is ready to open. This is almost true. “We are shooting for April, an early to mid-spring kind of opening,” says co-owner Noah Bernamoff. He and his partner Matt Kliegman have been noticing curious onlookers passing the property.

Tampa, FL – Dang Dude

The year 2022 is shaping up to be a busy one for Ferrell Alvarez. As early as next month, the chef and owner of celebrated Seminole Heights restaurant Rooster & The Till will open Dang Dude, a new fast-casual Asian concept at Tampa’s Sparkman Wharf.

Gulfport, MS – I Heart Mac & Cheese

The first I Heart Mac & Cheese in Mississippi opens Feb. 23 on Pass Road in Gulfport. The opening date for the restaurant, just west of DeBuys Road where Pinkston Music previously operated, was changed to this new date.

North Charleston, SC – L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

A long-running Aloha State-based restaurant chain is bringing its first South Carolina location to the Charleston area. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue plans to open at 4950 Centre Point Drive next to Carolina Crab House in the Shoppes at Centre Pointe near Tanger Outlets. The new North Charleston restaurant tentatively plans to open in mid-April, but a spokeswoman said the opening timeframe depends on deliveries and any unforeseen delays.

