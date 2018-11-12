Mash-Up coffee: It’s all about the blends

The pick: Mash-Up Coffee from Boyer’s Coffee

Why it rates: Boyer’s Coffee, a family-owned Colorado company, has created three blends of ethically sourced and USDA Organic coffees at a budget price. Each is a “mash-up” of two complementary single-origin beans; together, they create delicious coffee that highlights the best flavor profiles of each variety.

The three blends are:

Colombia + Sumatra: Colombian coffees are known for light fruitiness and citrus acidity, while Sumatran beans tend to be bold and earthy. The company says the combination creates a “rounded sweetness” with a caramel-like finish.

Sumatra + Peru: The strength and spiciness of Sumatra meets a milk chocolate counterpart when paired with coffee grown in St. Martin, Peru.

Costa Rica + Honduras: Costa Rican coffees are known for wine-like flavors and tones of dried fruit, which pair well with rich dark-chocolate tones of Honduran beans. The result is a versatile, easy-drinking coffee.

Info: An 11-ounce package of ground Mash-Up coffee is $6.98. Available at Walmart stores nationwide, Walmart.com and Jet.com.