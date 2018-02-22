Marz Community Brewing's taproom opening Saturday is latest venture in creative storm

On a Monday afternoon, Ed Marszewski sat at the bar of the Marz Community Brewing taproom, his phone pressed to his ear.

Marz's taproom was still more than a week from opening to the public, but a tedious four months since Marszewski had initially hoped to launch. He'd become a bit frazzled. There had been so many delays. But the person on the other end of the phone was making his afternoon.

"We make very little beer - we're super small," he explained into the phone. "How'd you find out about us, anyway?"

An Apple laptop sat in front of him beside a can of Guayaki Yerba Mate and a ring of keys that seemed to weigh a pound. He listened and nodded.

"That's beautiful," Marszewski said. "Aw, thanks, man."

He hung up.

"Dude in Connecticut wants Marz beer!" he announced to no one in particular. The dude in question ran a beer store. A customer had asked about getting Marz.

Marz is far from the only craft brewery to attract interest beyond its modest ability to meet demand. But as Marz stands poised to finally open a taproom at its Bridgeport brewery (3630 S. Iron St.) at noon Saturday, Marz is fortunate to be among them. Marszewski, who landed in beer after decades of various creative pursuits, gets several far-flung inquiries per day.

"It makes me feel like we have an opportunity to grow into these really niche markets," Marszewski said.

Marz Community Brewing is "niche" epitomized.

Since launching on the South Side in 2014 on a glorified homebrew setup, Marz has had an uninhibited approach to brewing, churning out more than 100 different beers among its 400-plus batches. While maintaining a small portfolio of year-round offerings - including surprise flagship Jungle Boogie, a pale wheat ale made with fruity rooibos tea - Marz's quirky and playful attitude garners much of its attention.

That attitude comes in many forms. There is Pastry Boy, a double milk stout featuring graham crackers, cinnamon, lactose and vanilla that at once mocked and celebrated the rise of "pastry stouts." (In a nod to its own ridiculousness, the back of the can read, "Someone left the cake out in the rain" - which was just about how the beer tasted.)

There's the puddinglike Paczki Stout, released on Fat Tuesday and meant to pair with the traditional Polish pastry. That beer landed Marszewski on live local daytime television.

And there is Chug Life, a light adjunct lager paying homage to Miller High Life with corn in the grain bill and a label that just so happens to employ the same gold-red-green color scheme.

The homage was deft enough, Marszewski said, that instead of a cease-and-desist, someone at Miller sent him an "attaboy" for doing such good work with both the beer and the label. (Indeed, the beer is precisely what High Life would taste like if made with fresh ingredients.)

The myriad ideas have come with a few misses, even when the beers themselves have been quite good. Lumpen IPA, for instance, was Marz's attempt at a "brown IPA" - a hybrid style with little precedent that failed to resonate with current tastes.

Instead, Marz found success by pivoting toward the exceedingly popular fruit-forward hazy IPAs. Such beers account for about a quarter of the brewery's production, but rather than make a single hazy IPA, Marz has dabbled with a dozen of them. Some are barely hazy. Some lean toward bitterness. Tart N' Tangy was an attempt at the intersection between hazy and tart.

"A lot of this is the result of just learning how to do this on our own," Marszewski. "When we started, we were a super-underdog type of brewery - a bunch of nobodies. Nobody took us very seriously, but we wanted to release liquid that was as good as anyone else's."

Marz took its most significant step last summer; after three years in a storefront at Halsted and 33rd streets, it launched a 24,000-square-foot brewery in a Bridgeport manufacturing district. Marz immediately ramped up production to 1,100 barrels of beer in 2017. It aims to make about 1,800 barrels in 2018. (One barrel equals two typical kegs.)

At the center of it all is Marszewski, known mostly as "Edmar" among longtime friends. He's a 49-year-old Korean-Polish entrepreneur who continues to resonate as the kid who spent ample time on a skateboard during high school (which he did, though he said he wasn't very good). His youthful affect endures all the way down to his blocky glasses and the button pinned to a black hoodie that reads "WEED LEAF."

"I just like it," Marszewski said of the button. "And I don't smoke pot, by the way!"

Few people are called by their names in Marszewski's world. They're "dude." Or "man." Or "baby." (Men seem mostly to be "baby.") Or maybe even "cholo."

"I can't believe I'm 49," he said. "I feel like I'm a 25-year-old."

Marz is just the latest creative outlet for Marszewski and his team of a dozen employees, many of whom have collaborated on Marszewski's other projects. He has started more than 10 zines, magazines and newsletters. Two are currently active: craft beer-focused Mash Tun and his original publishing effort, Lumpen, which launched 25 years ago. A new food-centric zine, Pizza, Fried Chicken and Ice Cream is about to debut.

He built an art gallery and a low-power radio station - WLPN, 105.5 on the FM dial - on the first floor of the Bridgeport building where he lives with his wife, Rachael, and 7-year-old daughter, Ruby.

In 2010, he and his brother, Mike, converted his mom's old shot-and-beer bar in Bridgeport into Maria's Packaged Goods & Community Bar, which has become one of the city's most renowned and forward-thinking beer bars. In 2016, next door to Maria's, they launched Kimski, a Korean-Polish diner to reflect the Marszewski brothers' heritage.

Launching Marz was the next logical step, and the opening of the taproom is the latest major frontier.

The bar features 24 draft lines, several of which are reserved for nonalcoholic Marz beverages such as soda, seltzer, kombucha, cold brew coffee and cold brew tea. It's a large space that's a mix of bright pop art and retro comfort. Tables and chairs are made of the handsome pine removed from the floor to accommodate construction of the brewery.

The food menu of mostly snacks and sandwiches - no hamburgers and no fried food - is meant to support the beer.

"I didn't want a full kitchen because I didn't want people thinking of it as a gastropub-type thing," Marszewski said. "The other reason is I ran out of money and couldn't afford a full kitchen. Let's be honest."

But growth is in the plans. The building, which Marz owns, is four stories and 48,000 square feet. Marz is only using half - the first two floors. The top two floors will eventually be used for a barrel aging program and bottle conditioning. In the meantime, Marszewski will slow his creative roll to focus on Marz.

"I've got to chill out," Marszewski said. "I'm going to spend a lot of time making sure the brewery works."

He paused.

"And the radio station."

