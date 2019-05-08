Marz Community Brewing plans new taproom in Logan Square

Marz Community Brewing is looking to head north.

The South Side brewery hopes to open a second location next summer beside the iconic Margie's Candies, in a long-abandoned, triangle-shaped former bank building at 1965 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Marz co-founder and president Ed Marszewski said he envisions a 40-seat taproom where beer will be made on a three-barrel brewing system. Much of the beer served would be made at Marz’s production brewery in McKinley Park.

Though frequently seen as a champion of the South Side and especially the Bridgeport neighborhood — where Marszewski operates an art gallery and community space that doubles as a radio station — he said the building along the Logan Square/Bucktown border is attractive for several reasons.

One is its proximity to the Western Blue Line stop, which is just across the street. Another is that Marszewski lived and worked in the neighborhood when moving to Chicago after college during the early 2000s. Finally, he said, a smaller brewery such as his depends on direct access to consumers in an increasingly competitive beer market.

“One of our only chances for surviving is to have a space in which to share our beer and culture,” he said. “I know I’m South Side guy to a lot of people, but I’ve been doing stuff throughout Chicago my whole life. To me this is just going back to my old neighborhood and doing a project there.”

Marz’s North Side location still depends on community support. The Greater Goethe Neighborhood Association will meet 6:30 p.m. Monday at Haas Park Fieldhouse (2402 N. Washtenaw Ave.) to discuss the project. The taproom would also require overturning a moratorium on selling alcohol on the west side of Western Avenue, where Marz’s front door would be located.

Marszewski said he hopes to have the space open by summer of 2020 if not sooner.

He said he expects “probably a lot more experimentation to happen on the smaller system” at the new location. He hopes that includes a collaboration with Margie’s, which has been in the neighborhood for nearly 90 years.

“Of course,” he said, noting that Marz will release a collaboration next week with local shop Pretty Cool Ice Cream, Black Raspberry Sorbaze Milkshake IPA.

“We’d love to do something with Margie’s,” he said.

jbnoel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @hopnotes

MORE COVERAGE

What did English porter taste like in 1840? Goose Island finds out with Obadiah Poundage. »

Brewpub taking over former Heaven on Seven space, bringing craft beer to Michigan Avenue »

A decade of Daisy: How Half Acre's iconic Daisy Cutter pale ale changed Chicago beer culture »









