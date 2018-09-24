Marz attacks: New coffee, soda pop, seltzer and barrel-aged kombucha from Bridgeport brewer

What started out as one Asian mom’s neighborhood liquor store and bar has taken yet another evolutionary step.

Marz Brewing, the beer-making offshoot of the Bridgeport family of businesses that includes Maria's Packaged Goods and Community Bar and Polish-Korean restaurant Kimski, released its first nonalcoholic canned beverage Wednesday, a coffee in collaboration with Dark Matter Coffee. The Jungle Boogie coffee ($5 per can, $16 per four-pack) infuses rooibos herbal tea and fruity mosaic hops with a blend of coffee beans. It will inevitably be confused with the Marz pale wheat ale beer by the same name.

The canned coffee joins the first Marz bottled shrub soda ($4), the debut flavor a delicately effervescent pink guava, sage and peppercorn drink. The nonalcoholic beverage line will also include flavored seltzer and barrel-aged kombucha.

“We probably have three more weeks on the next ‘bucha,” said Edward Marszewski, Marz Brewing co-founder with head brewer Tim Lange. “But we’ve been making and serving it here for the past six months.”

Kombucha is a fermented tea drink, which begins with a scoby, an acronym for symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast, sometimes called a mother, as a sourdough starter is also known.

“The mother’s gigantic,” said Marszewski about the Marz kombucha starter. “It’s this giant disc, disgusting and beautiful.

“The shrub sodas are experiments in what people call colonial beverages, but it has roots thousands of years back,” he added. “We’re using drinking vinegar, cane sugar, and different fruits and spices to create these blends that we think are interesting. Sometimes we’re adding tea, our rooibos, or wort from a beer that we’re doing.”

“Right now we’re doing a violet and lime seltzer ($4, draft only),” said Lange. “It’s like a LaCroix. You add oils or essence of flavors.”

“We’re a destination brewery, so it’s really important that we have other cool products for our customers who may be designated drivers or just aren’t drinking,” he added.

Marz bottles with Filbert’s, the soda pop maker since 1926, famous for its root beer. Together they’ve made Maria’s ginger beer for years. A canned Bridgeport Coffee collaboration is planned for release in three to four weeks. Four Letter Word coffee, which roasts at The Plant in Back of the Yards and just opened a cafe in Logan Square, is next.

“It’s all local Chicago-based stuff,” said Marszewski. “We can amplify what they’re doing, do a spin on it and weird it out.”

The canned coffee and bottled shrub soda are available in a limited supply at the taproom, as well as the mother ship Maria’s and Kimski next door.

Marz Community Brewing Co., 3630 S. Iron St., 773-579-1935, marzbrewing.com

