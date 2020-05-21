Maryland shows higher risk for nursing home coronavirus outbreaks and deep racial disparities

The infection rate reported in Maryland nursing homes is one of the highest known in the nation, according to a data compiled by The New York Times, shared with The Baltimore Sun in a reporting partnership. More than two-thirds of homes in the state are working to contain confirmed outbreaks. On top of that, racial disparities observed in the impact of the coronavirus nationwide appear vividly inside nursing homes in Maryland. Those with large black and Latino populations have been twice as likely to get hit than those where white residents predominate, the analysis found.