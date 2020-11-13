Karl Merton Ferron
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Maryland reports record-high 1,869 new coronavirus cases Friday

November 13, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Ben Leonard
Karl Merton Ferron

The state has now gone 10 straight days reporting 1,000 or more new virus cases,