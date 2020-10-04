Amy Davis
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Maryland reports 471 new coronavirus cases, one new death

October 4, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Phil Davis
Amy Davis

Maryland officials reported 471 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus and one more death.