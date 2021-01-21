Pamela Wood
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Maryland reports 2,166 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 46 deaths

January 21, 2021 | 10:15am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Phil Davis
Pamela Wood

Maryland health officials reported 2,166 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday and 46 more deaths.