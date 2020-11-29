Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun
Maryland reports 1,999 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 23 new deaths

November 29, 2020 | 10:26am
Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun

Maryland reported Sunday 1,999 new cases of the coronavirus and 23 more deaths.