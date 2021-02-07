Michael Robinson Chavez / HANDOUT
Maryland reports 1,566 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 20 new deaths

February 7, 2021 | 12:59pm
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Phil Davis
Maryland reported 1,566 new cases of the coronavirus and 20 more deaths Sunday.