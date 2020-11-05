Amy Davis
Maryland reports 1,198 new coronavirus cases— most since July and second straight day of 1,000 or more

November 5, 2020 | 10:14am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Ben Leonard
It’s the second straight day Maryland has reported 1,000 or more new coronavirus cases.