Pamela Wood
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Maryland reports 1,053 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 28 added to death toll

May 10, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Phil Davis
Pamela Wood

Maryland officials reported Sunday that the state has confirmed 1,053 new cases of the coronavirus.