Maryland Renaissance Festival's must-eats on a stick

Fair foods are an attraction themselves, with many of Revel Grove's booths boasting a variety of savory, sweet and fried foods known to festivals. But walking and eating with a fork at the same time can be a challenge even for the hungriest of Rennfest attendees. Luckily, you can indulge in an on-the-go dining experience by freeing up at least one hand and sinking your teeth into these delicacies on a stick while exploring other festival attractions.