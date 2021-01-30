Paul W. Gillespie
Maryland officials report nearly 2,100 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, 39 more deaths

January 30, 2021
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Baltimore Sun staff
Paul W. Gillespie

The 2,097 new cases bring the state’s case and fatality counts to 352,726 and 6,931, respectively.