Maryland officials report 1,747 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 20 new deaths

January 31, 2021 | 1:28pm
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Phil Davis
Ulysses Muñoz

Maryland health officials reported Sunday 1,747 new cases of the coronavirus and 20 more deaths.