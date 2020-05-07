Nick Wass
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Maryland men’s basketball transfer Joshua Tomaic commits to San Diego State

May 7, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Daniel Oyefusi
Nick Wass

Tomaic’s departure marks the fourth transfer from Maryland since the 2019-20 season began.