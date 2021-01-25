Skip to main content
Menu
Cook
All Recipes
Quick & Easy
Special Occasions
How To
Kitchen & Tools
Chefs & Cookbooks
Breakfast
Desserts
Grilling
Drink
Eat/Dine
Video
Search Term
Search
Julio Cortez
Home
Eat/Dine
Restaurants
Home
Eat/Dine
Restaurants
Maryland linebacker Chance Campbell, former Calvert Hall star and Terps’ leading tackler, to transfer
January 25, 2021
From
www.baltimoresun.com
By
Edward Lee
Julio Cortez
The Towson resident and Calvert Hall graduate was an All-Big Ten honorable mention this past fall.