  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Maryland launches cell phone app to notify public of COVID-19 exposure

November 10, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Meredith Cohn

Maryland health officials roll out cell phone app to notify public of COVID-19 exposure.