Lloyd Fox
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Maryland health officials announce 712 new cases of coronavirus and 36 deaths

June 6, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Lloyd Fox

Maryland officials reported Saturday 712 new cases of the coronavirus bringing the total to 57,482.