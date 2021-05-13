Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Announces ‘FREE PIZZA 4 VACCINES’ at Ledo Pizza

Popular Maryland-based brand to give away free pizza to Marylanders that have completed their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Annapolis, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) You’re going to want to hold on tight to your COVID-19 vaccination card because Ledo Pizza is giving away FREE pizza to everyone that has completed their first dose of the vaccine in its home state of Maryland throughout May and June.

Now through June 30, or until 10,000 free pizzas have been given away, all Ledo Pizza locations throughout Maryland will give one free eight-inch Cheese Pizza to participants who have received at least one of their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

All you have to do is visit Ledo4Vaccines.com , fill out the necessary information, and Ledo will send you a coupon for your free pizza via text within 24 hours. The coupon will be valid for online orders only and must be redeemed within seven days of receiving it.

Equally as excited about celebrating everyone that’s getting vaccinated in Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan is set to announce Ledo Pizza’s FREE PIZZA 4 VACCINES promotion today, May 13 at 12:20 p.m. The announcement will take place at Oxon Hill’s Ledo Pizza, located at 6017 Oxon Hill Road.

What: Ledo Pizza is giving away one FREE eight-inch Cheese Pizza to Maryland residents that have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during May and June.

When: May 13 through June 30, or until Ledo gives away 10,000 free pizzas.

Where: Valid at all Ledo Pizza locations in Maryland. To find the restaurant nearest you, visit locations.ledopizza.com .

How: Visit Ledo4Vaccines.com , fill out the necessary information, and Ledo will send you a coupon for your free pizza via text within 24 hours.

At Ledo Pizza, every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick pepperoni that is cut onsite daily. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, jumbo wings, soup, salad and breadsticks. To learn more about Ledo Pizza, visit ledopizza.com .

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in seven states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

