Alex Mann/Baltimore Sun
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Maryland Gov. Hogan to update state on response to coronavirus pandemic

December 17, 2020 | 11:35am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Alison Knezevich
Alex Mann/Baltimore Sun

The governor has scheduled a 5 p.m. news conference at the State House in Annapolis.