Jerry Jackson
Maryland confirms 579 new coronavirus cases and six deaths

August 23, 2020 | 6:52pm
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Jerry Jackson

Maryland reported 579 new coronavirus cases Sunday, as well as six more deaths caused by COVID-19.