Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg Help Host Mohegan Wine & Food Fest

Mohegan Sun's Sun Wine and Food Fest returns Jan. 26 to 28 with celebrity appearances by chefs, Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, tastings of specialty wines, bourbons and beers, and fine cuisine.

The packed schedule of events kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. with a bourbon tasting presented by Beam. Inc. and Bear’s Smokehouse, featuring fine bourbons, hors d'oeuvres, and cigars from BoutiqueCigars.com. Tickets are $90.

Friday also brings a “Divine Delights” dessert and wine tasting, presented by E & J Gallo Winery, starts at 8 p.m. in the Uncas Ballroom, with treats from NoRa Cupcake Co., Mohegan Sun Pastry Shop, Tony's Square Donuts, Godiva, Chip in a Bottle, Coffee Bar and Baked Goods (CBBG), Connecticut Cookie, La Palette Bakery and Michel's Gourmet Popcorn & Sweet Shoppe. Tickets are $90.

Saturday's Grand Tasting from noon to 5 p.m. offers samplings of more than 1,000 wines and beers, with limited tastings of specialty spirits. Chef demonstrations will be held throughout the day, with Michele Ragussis, Rocco DiSpirito, Maneet Chauhan, Brian Duffy, Todd English and Alex Guarnaschelli scheduled to appear between 12:15 and 4:30 p.m.

Grand Tasting tickets are $99. Guests can purchase food tickets for tasting plates from participating exhibiting restaurants, including Bear's Smokehouse, Carlo's Bakery, Feng Asian Bistro, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, Matunuck Oyster Farm, Munchies Food Truck, NoRA Cupcake Co., Pasta Vita at Mohegan Sun and Whey Station. Tasting prices vary.

At 2 p.m., DiSpirito will host an autograph session of his cookbooks “Rocco’s Healthy + Delicious” and “Flavor” at the Shops at Mohegan Sun.

A Vintage Cru tasting at 4 p.m. Saturday features "best of the best" vintages from around the world, with a chance to meet the winemakers. Tickets are $150 and include a $50 gift certificate from igourmet.com.

The weekend's premier event, the Celebrity Chef Dine Around, starts at 8 p.m. Saturday. Participating chefs will prepare signature dishes at live cooking stations while guests walk around to sample; plates will be paired with wines and beers. Tickets are $199.

The festival’s Sunday brunch at 11 a.m. brings more celebrity flair, as Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg “host the ultimate feast of savory food and drink.” Tickets are $90.

Package deals, starting at $150, include entrance to multiple events. Information and tickets: sunwinefest.com.