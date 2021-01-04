Marshmallow-flavored Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups top Hershey’s list of new Easter offerings

Something sweet is hatching this Easter.

Reese’s Mallow-Top Peanut Butter Cups — a brand-new version of the classic candies made with marshmallow-flavored creme layered on top of the traditional milk chocolate and peanut butter center — will be hopping into your life in time for the holiday.

Look for them nationwide this spring, for a limited time, in a regular pack for about a buck, a king-size pack for around $1.59 and in a 9.6-ounce snack-size bag for $3.79.

“This Easter, our star is the Reese’s Mallow-Top Peanut Butter Cup,” Michael Reese, senior brand manager for parent company Hershey’s holiday department, said in a statement. “We’ve reimagined the classic Reese’s Cup by combining the top Easter flavors, milk chocolate, marshmallow and delicious Reese’s peanut butter, all into one amazing cup. Yes, it’s as good as it sounds.”

Hershey also announced that the candy company is rolling out several other new seasonal sweets for the spring holidays.

Easter’s lineup includes an Ice Breakers Strawberry Lemonade Duckling, sweet and sour flavored sugar-free gum in a duck-shaped package for $3.39.

Kids — and adults — will be especially excited by the Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Build-A-Bunny, which lets you break off pieces of the candy bar, then piece them back together to craft a rabbit. Catch a 4-ounce bar for about $1.49.

There are also some fun newbies from Hershey due out for Valentine’s Day. Among them are Reese’s Big Box O’ Love. Perfect for peanut butter cup lovers, it includes a whopping 20 cups in a single package for $10.

Also new and making their way into the hearts of chocolate-lovers this season are Meltaway Roses, which Hershey says have “an extra chocolatey, creamy flavor” thanks to their “velvety smooth meltaway center.” A 9-ounce bag will go for $3.69.

And then there’s the adorable Milk Chocolate Bear, shaped like the furry mammal and holding a heart for the loved one you want to gift it to. The 5-ounce animal will set you back $4.39.